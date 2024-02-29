'Casting spells': Man's occult, Ouija obsession obliterated after 'terrifying' encounter with God

(FAITHWIRE) -- “I was very involved in the occult, channeling spirits, casting spells, playing with Ouija board six to eight hours a day — all of those things.”

That’s how military veteran and artist Timothy Gagnon described his early years, explaining how he descended into evil practices as a young man.

Now, decades later, Gagnon is on a faith-filled mission, releasing his “Illuminated Messiah Bible,” an artistic look at the Scriptures that depicts Jesus from Genesis to Revelation, with the artist creating 66 illustration panels that come together to create a life-size portrait of Jesus on the cross.

