Faith

'Casting spells': Man's occult, Ouija obsession obliterated after 'terrifying' encounter with God

'It felt like every atom in my body was just shaking from His presence'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2024 at 8:24pm

(Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash)

(FAITHWIRE) -- “I was very involved in the occult, channeling spirits, casting spells, playing with Ouija board six to eight hours a day — all of those things.”

That’s how military veteran and artist Timothy Gagnon described his early years, explaining how he descended into evil practices as a young man.

Now, decades later, Gagnon is on a faith-filled mission, releasing his “Illuminated Messiah Bible,” an artistic look at the Scriptures that depicts Jesus from Genesis to Revelation, with the artist creating 66 illustration panels that come together to create a life-size portrait of Jesus on the cross.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







