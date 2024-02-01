A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health PoliticsSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
CDC blames stress, COVID for soaring 'sudden heart attack' deaths

Refuse to acknowledge role of vaccines

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 1, 2024 at 1:47pm
(SLAY NEWS) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has just published a study claiming that Covid and stress are to blame for the unprecedented soaring numbers of sudden heart failure-related deaths that have been recorded since 2021.

Researchers from Democrat President Joe Biden’s CDC teamed up with the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine for the study.

In a research article on their study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, the researchers blamed the pandemic-era rise in the U.S. cardiovascular disease death rate on disruptions in access to healthcare, stress, and the lingering effects of COVID-19.

