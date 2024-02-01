CDC blames stress, COVID for soaring 'sudden heart attack' deaths

(SLAY NEWS) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has just published a study claiming that Covid and stress are to blame for the unprecedented soaring numbers of sudden heart failure-related deaths that have been recorded since 2021.
Researchers from Democrat President Joe Biden’s CDC teamed up with the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine for the study.
In a research article on their study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, the researchers blamed the pandemic-era rise in the U.S. cardiovascular disease death rate on disruptions in access to healthcare, stress, and the lingering effects of COVID-19.
