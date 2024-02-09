A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CDC warns of rapidly spreading fungal infection with 60% kill rate

Misidentification could lead patient to receive wrong treatment

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 9, 2024 at 2:40pm
(BREITBART) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning for a rapidly spreading fungal infection called Candida auris that holds a 60 percent kill rate.

The first confirmed infection of Candida auris occurred in Washington last month and has been rapidly spreading, especially in medical facilities. The CDC has warned that one in three patients infected with the fungus could die. Seattle and King County reported their first confirmed case of the fungal infection last week. Kindred Hospital Seattle – First Hill said the asymptomatic patients were being “appropriately isolated from the rest of the patient population with extra clinical and cleaning precautions to prevent spread.”

The CDC further warned that Candida auris can be misidentified as another type of fungus “unless specialized laboratory technology is used.” A misidentification of the fungus could lead the patient to receive the wrong treatment.

WND News Services
