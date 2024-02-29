Christian groups demand apology from Politico over reporter's viral comments

(FOX NEWS) -- Prominent Christian groups sent a letter to Politico demanding an apology for what they call the "smearing of the Christian faith" following comments made by one of its top reporters.

In the letter addressed to Politico's leadership on Wednesday, Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council and Brian Burch of Catholic Vote slammed Politico national investigative correspondent Heidi Przybyla's "disqualifying lack of knowledge of the United States of America’s founding documents and a profoundly prejudicial view toward American religious groups."

The letter, first obtained by Fox News Digital, was in response to Przybyla's viral remarks last week on MSNBC bashing "Christian nationalists."

