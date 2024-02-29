A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith Politics U.S.FAITH UNDER FIRE

Christian groups demand apology from Politico over reporter's viral comments

'Profoundly prejudicial view toward American religious groups'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2024 at 8:08pm
Heidi Przybyla of Politico (Video screenshot)

Heidi Przybyla of Politico

(FOX NEWS) -- Prominent Christian groups sent a letter to Politico demanding an apology for what they call the "smearing of the Christian faith" following comments made by one of its top reporters.

In the letter addressed to Politico's leadership on Wednesday, Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council and Brian Burch of Catholic Vote slammed Politico national investigative correspondent Heidi Przybyla's "disqualifying lack of knowledge of the United States of America’s founding documents and a profoundly prejudicial view toward American religious groups."

The letter, first obtained by Fox News Digital, was in response to Przybyla's viral remarks last week on MSNBC bashing "Christian nationalists."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







