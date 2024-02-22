'Christians need a game plan' for AI and the church, and these guys are plugging in

(CBN NEWS) -- As artificial intelligence shapes more aspects of life, its integration into systems of faith raises new theological questions, and experts say churches need to prepare.

The Barna Group, in partnership with Gloo – the faith-based technology platform connecting people to local churches, and others – surveyed ministry leaders to reveal what they think about AI & the Church.

"One of the questions we asked is, 'Do you think God can work through AI?' And we found a really large number of pastors who say, 'God CAN work through AI,'" said lead researcher Ashley Ekmay of the Barna Group.

Read the full story ›