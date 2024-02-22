A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH

'Christians need a game plan' for AI and the church, and these guys are plugging in

'There is nothing new under the sun, Ecclesiastes would say, and God is not surprised'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 21, 2024 at 10:31pm

(Image by Julius H. from Pixabay)

(CBN NEWS) -- As artificial intelligence shapes more aspects of life, its integration into systems of faith raises new theological questions, and experts say churches need to prepare.

The Barna Group, in partnership with Gloo – the faith-based technology platform connecting people to local churches, and others – surveyed ministry leaders to reveal what they think about AI & the Church.

"One of the questions we asked is, 'Do you think God can work through AI?' And we found a really large number of pastors who say, 'God CAN work through AI,'" said lead researcher Ashley Ekmay of the Barna Group.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Christians need a game plan' for AI and the church, and these guys are plugging in
'I am the way, the truth and the life' Jesus decal on taxi nets driver $1,000 fine threat
First U.S.-based airline to revive flights to Israel after Hamas terror
'Crony democracy': Biden restores sue and settle 'lawfaring eco-politics'
Oscar-winning actress says she's 'happy' she moved her family out of Hollywood
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×