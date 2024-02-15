A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldFAITHH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Church-run schools in one country ordered to remove all Christians symbols

'I do not understand why this is happening'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 14, 2024 at 8:38pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pexels)

(CBN NEWS) -- A Hindu group in Assam, India, has given Christian schools in the state a 15-day ultimatum, demanding the removal of all faith-related symbols and images of Jesus and the Mother Mary.

Satya Ranjan Borah, president of the Hindu group Kutumba Surakshya Parishad, is reportedly concerned Christians are using the schools to evangelize, according to UCA News, a Catholic news outlet reporting on faith-related matters in Asian regions.

“Christian missionaries are converting schools and educational institutes into religious institutes,” Borah said at a press conference last week. “We will not allow it.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Church-run schools in one country ordered to remove all Christians symbols
'Bizarre': Watch police threaten to arrest more Christian street preachers
'The happiest Americans': Why getting married can save civilization
NCAA official quits over trans policies that 'discriminate against female student-athletes'
1 dead, up to 15 injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs parade, police say
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×