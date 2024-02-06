'Church switchers': More U.S. Christians hungry for 'authenticity in the community'

(CBN NEWS) -- Most Christians will change churches at some point in their life and research shows it's happening more often than it used to. In a recent Lifeway Research survey, 60 percent indicated a physical move as the main reason for their change. The other 40 percent gave a variety of different answers.

The Lifeway study shows most churchgoers in the United States don't often switch churches but sometimes it's necessary, whether it's moving to a new neighborhood or city or some other reason.

"After churches opened back up, we of course went back to church and I just began to feel like really, I needed something more," Heather Edwards said in an interview with CBN News.

