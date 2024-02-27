CNN pays Don Lemon many millions of dollars to settle anchor's network ouster

(THE WRAP) -- Don Lemon, the former prime time host of CNN has finally agreed a deal to separate with the network.

Sources exclusively tell TheWrap that Lemon, 57, has agreed a separation deal with CNN for approximately $24.5 million, which would be the full complete pay from his final contract which extended 3.5 years from his ousting, TheWrap is told.

Lemon got in the crosshairs with CNN brass when he moved from his popular primetime show to the mornings, alongside hosts Caitlin Collins and Poppy Harlow. He startled his female colleagues with his implication that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, at age 51, was past her prime.

Read the full story ›