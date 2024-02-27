A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CNN pays Don Lemon many millions of dollars to settle anchor's network ouster

Startled his female colleagues by implying Nikki Haley, at age 51, was past her prime

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 26, 2024 at 9:40pm

Don Lemon (Video screenshot)

(THE WRAP) -- Don Lemon, the former prime time host of CNN has finally agreed a deal to separate with the network.

Sources exclusively tell TheWrap that Lemon, 57, has agreed a separation deal with CNN for approximately $24.5 million, which would be the full complete pay from his final contract which extended 3.5 years from his ousting, TheWrap is told.

Lemon got in the crosshairs with CNN brass when he moved from his popular primetime show to the mornings, alongside hosts Caitlin Collins and Poppy Harlow. He startled his female colleagues with his implication that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, at age 51, was past her prime.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







