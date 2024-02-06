A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CNN shakes up line-up amid tanking ratings, moves around petulant reporter

Morning show gets reworked yet again

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2024 at 9:11pm
(Image by Samuel Morazan from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- CNN has shaken up its struggling lineup once again, with Jim Acosta moving to weekdays and the New York-based morning production team being disbanded.

The long-troubled "CNN This Morning," which was the brainchild of since-fired CEO Chris Licht, will now be hosted by Kasie Hunt at 5-7 a.m. ET, with current anchors Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly being pushed aside. CNN says Harlow and Mattingly are being considered for other roles at the network that "showcase their talents and work well for them."

"CNN News Central," anchored by John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner, will air in the 7-10 a.m. ET slot and Acosta will anchor at 10 a.m., followed by Pamela Brown at 11 a.m.

Read the full story ›

