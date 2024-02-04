A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CNN staff say network's pro-Israel slant is 'journalistic malpractice'

'A lot of internal strife and dissent. Some people are looking to get out'

Published February 4, 2024 at 6:31pm
Published February 4, 2024 at 6:31pm
Jake Tapper of CNN

Jake Tapper of CNN

(THE GUARDIAN) -- CNN is facing a backlash from its own staff over editorial policies they say have led to a regurgitation of Israeli propaganda and the censoring of Palestinians perspectives in the network’s coverage of the war in Gaza.

Journalists in CNN newsrooms in the US and overseas say broadcasts have been skewed by management edicts and a story-approval process that has resulted in highly partial coverage of the Hamas massacre on 7 October and Israel’s retaliatory attack on Gaza.

“The majority of news since the war began, regardless of how accurate the initial reporting, has been skewed by a systemic and institutional bias within the network toward Israel,” said one CNN staffer. “Ultimately, CNN’s coverage of the Israel-Gaza war amounts to journalistic malpractice.”

Read the full story ›

CNN staff say network's pro-Israel slant is 'journalistic malpractice'
