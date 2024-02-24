Corporate media calls for bans on eating meat to 'address climate change'

(SLAY NEWS) – Corporate media outlets are ramping up their attacks on the food supply by promoting the globalist anti-farming agenda in the name of “addressing climate change.”

Sky News, the UK’s left-wing propaganda sister network of Fox News, has launched “The Daily Climate Show.” The show pushes green agenda talking points promoted by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations (UN), and globalist politicians and unelected bureaucrats around the world.

During a recent broadcast of the show, the host, Anna Jones, and her guests discussed how the war on food could help to tackle “global warming.” After declaring that “cows are the next coal,” Jones argued that it’s “time we all went vegan to help address climate change.”

