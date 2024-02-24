A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT

Corporate media calls for bans on eating meat to 'address climate change'

'Cows are the new coal'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 24, 2024 at 3:06pm

(SLAY NEWS) – Corporate media outlets are ramping up their attacks on the food supply by promoting the globalist anti-farming agenda in the name of “addressing climate change.”

Sky News, the UK’s left-wing propaganda sister network of Fox News, has launched “The Daily Climate Show.” The show pushes green agenda talking points promoted by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations (UN), and globalist politicians and unelected bureaucrats around the world.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

During a recent broadcast of the show, the host, Anna Jones, and her guests discussed how the war on food could help to tackle “global warming.” After declaring that “cows are the next coal,” Jones argued that it’s “time we all went vegan to help address climate change.”

TRENDING: Now illegals surging across America's NORTHERN border

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Corporate media calls for bans on eating meat to 'address climate change'
What federal health agencies aren't disclosing about COVID-19 vaccines
It's homicide! Medical examiner rules baby decapitated during deliver
State school board members warn homeschool registration list a precursor to 'unwarranted home entry'
University students can now minor in 'racism'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×