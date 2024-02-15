Court hears testimony undermining integrity of prosecutor charging Trump

A judge in Georgia on Thursday heard testimony that seriously undermined the integrity, even honesty, of the Fulton County prosecutor who hired her boyfriend to assemble a RICO case against President Donald Trump and a dozen others.

The judge, Scott McAfee, held the hearing after listening to arguments on Monday that sought the removal of Fani Willis from the case.

He said at the time he had to determine the facts about Willis' behavior and influences before he could decide whether she, and her office, could continue the case.

He could rule at any time as the hearing concluded late Thursday, or issue a decision later.

On Monday, he confirmed that Williams could be disqualified over her relationship with Nathan Wade, a lawyer with no RICO experience she paid $650,000 of tax money to create the allegations against Trump.

His experience, however, did include a long relationship with Willis, multiple trips to exotic locations with her, and more.

Willis, on the stand late in the hearing, raged furiously about what she claimed were "lies" about her.

She lashed out angrily at the media for "printing lies" and disavowed a onetime friend who told the court Willis' relationship with Wade began in 2019, after Willis claimed in sworn documents to the court it started in 2022.

Wade, on the stand earlier, contended that Willis paid him "cash" for her share of lavish outings, including vacations to Aruba, that they took together.

One of the points of concern was that if Willis set up that $650,000 to be paid to Wade, and he funded trips, which she enjoyed.

It was Willis' college friend, Robin Yeartie, who testified she had knowledge that the Willis-Wade affair began in 2019, before Willis hired Wade to attack Trump.

Willis later testified she no longer was friends with Yeartie.

Wade and Willis already have acknowledged their relationship, after being forced to when Willis was cited, and ordered to testify, in a divorce case involving Wade.

Wade testified about the intimate nature of his relationship with the prosecutor who hired him.

Willis attacked the lawyers questioning her about her obviously problematic behavior, snapping at one over an implication about her relationship with Wade.

The Daily Mail documented, "Fulton County DA Fani Willis went on international trips, dinner dates, and exotic excursions with the 'lover' who was a member of her prosecution team, but reimbursed him with cash payments, special prosecutor Nathan Wade said in explosive court testimony."

Other reports described Willis as "corrupt" and pointed out Willis' office was accused of "intentionally withholding information” in a new lawsuit filed by Ashleigh Merchant, the attorney representing Trump co-defendant Michael Roman."

It was a motion on behalf of Roman that raised the issue of Willis and her potential conflicts of interest in the case.

McAfee said earlier, "I think it’s clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one."

He said, “The state has admitted a relationship existed. And so what remains to be proven is the existence and extent of any financial benefit, again, if there even was one. And so because I think it’s possible that the facts alleged by the defendant could result in disqualification."

Commentators pointed out the entire case would "be decided" without it ever going to trial.

