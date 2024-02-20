COVID tyranny: How the medical deep state operates

If there were any doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed widespread corruption in America's health care establishment, a federal lawsuit should put it to rest.

Filed by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, Murthy v. Missouri accuses the Biden administration of censoring medical views it dislikes.

So, what did the American Medical Association do? The doctors guild lined up with the censors in an amicus brief.

That's right. It's their way or the highway, science be damned.

The AMA doesn't see it that way, of course. It views itself as a guardian of science and sound medicine against heresies that challenge the prevailing narrative.

Americans need to remember that guilds such as the AMA are not official in any way; they represent the interests of their members, just like the teachers unions that put themselves – not students – first.

So-called heresies denounced by the medical establishment often have a way of turning out to be true, as we saw many times amid the COVID-19 hysteria.

Many Americans believe that the COVID-19 shots, for the most part, saved lives. The problem is the government's censorship of any dissenting views, its smearing of alternative treatments and its suppression of news about adverse effects.

Major medical journals have been caught publishing bogus research articles reinforcing the pro-vaccine narrative and have had to withdraw them.

The Food and Drug Administration has been spectacularly dishonest in misrepresenting human dose forms of ivermectin as horse deworming paste dangerous to humans. Yes, if you swallow the amount of paste meant for a 1-ton horse, not the pills safe for humans.

The Murthy v. Missouri lawsuit, filed by the two states, several social media users and Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft, argues that the Biden administration coerced social media platforms into suppressing COVID-19 content.

The censorship is supported not only by the AMA but also by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American College of Physicians and the American Geriatrics Society.

By contrast, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons filed an amicus brief on Feb. 7 backing the lawsuit's criticism of medical censorship.

When the federal government suppresses vaccine criticism, it opens the door to "an unaccountable license to play God in tinkering with human biology," the brief warns.

AAPS says that by siding with defenders of censorship, the AMA brief signers "implicitly seek censorship of criticism of anything that may be called a vaccine in the future under yet another redefinition of that term."

Does anyone really believe that China, the World Health Organization, the Biden administration and the elites from the World Economic Forum are not already making plans to exploit the next global pandemic?

This is not paranoia; it's a reasonable conclusion based on Yogi Berra's sage advice: "You can observe a lot by just watching."

In its brief, the AMA and its allies argue that "combatting vaccine misinformation is, at its simplest, the government trying to prevent factually incorrect statements from costing people their lives."

Except those who died or were permanently disabled after getting the shots. The AAPS brief notes that the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System now lists "over 1 million adverse events and over 21,000 deaths" linked to the COVID-19 shots.

"Our national motto is not 'In Vaccines We Trust', or even 'In Government We Trust.' The right to criticize vaccines and government mandates of vaccines should not be abridged," the AAPS brief said.

"The same arguments made by the AMA Amici could be extended to other types of speech disfavored by the Biden administration, such as criticism of transgender procedures and late-term abortion," the group said.

Last year, it came out that Facebook complied with demands from White House staff to "throttle the reach of a 2021 video by Tucker Carlson that discussed COVID-19 vaccines," according to The Epoch Times.

Biden administration officials also reportedly asked Amazon to censor books about COVID-19 it doesn't like.

Another free speech lawsuit against the State Department and Secretary of State Antony Blinken was filed in December by the state of Texas and the online outlets The Federalist and The Daily Wire. They charge that the department issued blacklists over "disinformation."

Have we mentioned that Pfizer alone has made far more than $100 billion on the COVID-19 shots and its pill treatment Paxlovid since late 2020?

Thank God for leaders and groups that are pushing back against a power-mad medical establishment.

America's Frontline Doctors, a dissident group regularly smeared by the media, filed its own amicus brief in the Murthy case on Feb. 9.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican who is a physician himself, has uncovered numerous baldfaced lies by Dr. Anthony Fauci and others. He spelled them out in December in an Imprimis article, "Lessons From the Great COVID Cover-Up."

And there's the American College of Pediatricians. Unlike the American Academy of Pediatrics, it is one of the few medical guilds opposing the transgender craze that is ensnaring – and in many cases scarring for life – thousands of young people.

In her book, "Mao's America: A Survivor's Warning," Chinese refugee Xi Van Fleet describes her horror at seeing America now adopting many of her homeland government's tactics, including indoctrination of schoolchildren, attacks on religious liberty and imposition of medical tyranny.

Having first gained public attention when parents in Loudoun County, Virginia, revolted over the school board's "woke" agenda, she wrote the book "to inspire you to join the fight for the survival of America."

One hopeful note: She regards her book as a warning – not a fatal diagnosis.

This column was first published at the Washington Times.

