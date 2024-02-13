A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel Money U.S. WorldWND MEDIA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Daily Beast' scrubs mention that Hamas 'allegedly' took hostages

'What was it worried about? That Hamas would sue them after filming themselves on GoPros?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2024 at 1:56pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Hamas terrorists use GoPro video to document themselves entering homes and shooting Israelis inside in October 2023. (Video screenshot)

Hamas terrorists use GoPro video to document themselves entering homes and shooting Israelis inside in October 2023.

(JNS) -- “Avoid allegedly. It’s police jargon and is often used incorrectly,” recommends the Associated Press stylebook. “It can make it hard to tell who’s doing the alleging.”

A search of the AP website returns some 45,000 hits for “allegedly,” suggesting that it is sometimes not that hard to tell who is doing the alleging. An Oct. 22 AP photo caption, which remains live on its site, even suggests that Hamas “allegedly” took hostages on Oct. 7.

The Daily Beast made the same claim in a recent story about Israel freeing two hostages in Rafah, and then it thought better of its decision.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Daily Beast' scrubs mention that Hamas 'allegedly' took hostages
Bill Maher slams Hollywood liberals who vowed to leave U.S. under Trump but are 'still here'
'Don't return until everyone is back, the living and dead': Israeli delegation in Cairo for hostage talks
Poll: Massive percentage of U.S. Jews feel less safe since Oct. 7
Yet another Harvard official accused of plagiarism
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×