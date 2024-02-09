Damning government document says Biden couldn't remember when he was VP

The details of a new special counsel report about Joe Biden's willful decision to keep classified documents to which he was not entitled, and even share them with others, includes damning confirmation about his declining mental ability.

Fox News reports that Biden, when interviewed by special counsel Robert Hur, "could not remember key details, such as when he was vice president, during interviews with investigators."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Biden's decline has been apparent to all observers in recent years. He's called during a press conference on a member of Congress who was dead, in just the last few days he's talked of discussions with European leaders who are dead, he's misidentified his grandchildren and much more.

TRENDING: Chinese media warning about 'World War' with NATO countries

Fox explained Hur's report "contains an eye-opening portion on how Biden struggled to remember when he served as vice president in the Obama administration while being interviewed for the investigation. Additionally, Hur's office believed Biden's lawyers would use those 'limitations' in his recall if it went to trial."

Hur documented, "Om his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse. He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ('if it was 2013 - when did I stop being Vice President?'), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began ('in 2009, am I still Vice President?').

"He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died. And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him. Among other things, he mistakenly said he ‘had a real difference’ of opinion with General Karl Eikenberry, when, in fact, Eikenberry was an ally whom Mr. Biden cited approvingly in his Thanksgiving memo to President Obama."

Hur used Biden's failing mental capacities to decide against recommending charges over the criminal acts confirmed in the documents case.

Is Biden losing his mind? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"In a case where the government must prove that Mr. Biden knew he had possession of the classified Afghanistan documents after the vice presidency and chose to keep those documents, knowing he was violating the law, we expect that at trial, his attorneys would emphasize these limitations in his recall," the report said.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!