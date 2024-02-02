A debit card is better than credit card – but …

Dear Dave,

I switched to a debit card so that the money I spend comes directly from my checking account. But I still have a problem some months with overspending and buying things I shouldn't. Do you think I should stop using my debit card?

Debbie

Dear Debbie,

When I made the decision to get intentional with my money, I just used cash. It's hard to spend it when you don't have any on you. It's a tough thing, I know, but you have to make a conscious decision to start living differently. You've got to get mad at the things that steal your money a dollar or two at a time enough to take action.

Try looking at your life as a whole, not a moment in time. All the moments you're living right now will have either a positive or negative effect on your future. I decided I wanted the greater, long-term good, so I gave up on the short-term stuff.

Debit cards are great tools. You can't spend money you don't have with them like you can with a credit card. But you've still got to budget very carefully for each month, and give a name and a job to every single penny of your income. Otherwise, you can still overspend.

Dave

Say no to extended warranties

Dear Dave,

Are home warranties a waste of money if you already have a fully funded emergency fund containing six months, or even more, of expenses set aside?

Jodie

Dear Jodie,

I don't do extended warranties, because they're not a good deal. In my mind, you're better off to self-insure against damage or things breaking down. That way, you can put what would have been profit and marketing dollars for the extended warranty company in your own pocket. I mean, think about it. If you buy something, but can't afford to fix it if something goes wrong, it's not really a smart move to buy it in the first place, is it?

I always recommend an emergency fund of three to six months of expenses to cover the unexpected things that life will throw at you. In most cases, this amount of cash – sitting in a good money market account with check writing privileges – will allow you easy access in the event of unexpected expenses or a financial emergency.

Dave

