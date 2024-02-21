'We're definitely facing extinction': Black farmer blasts Biden for prioritizing illegals and Ukraine

By Jason Cohen

National Black Farmers Association President John Boyd Jr. on Tuesday asserted black farmers are a dying breed and criticized President Joe Biden for helping Ukraine but not American farmers.

There are now only 40,000 black farmers in the United States, down from a million at its peak, and their land ownership has drastically declined, Boyd asserted on Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.” The Biden administration launched a $100 million initiative to provide Ukrainian farmers with necessary supplies during its war with Russia, CNN reported in 2022.

“We are definitely facing extinction and as it relates to American farmers, all farmers are hurting, and under this leadership, where we’re sending aid to Ukraine but we won’t stop farm foreclosures for America’s farmers,” Boyd asserted.

Debt relief for nonwhite farmers passed Congress in 2021 but the Biden administration repealed it after legal pushback, according to CNN.

“We see it almost like 40 acres and a mule. … We didn’t get the debt relief, but then I see $100 billion going to Ukraine. And some of that money went to help Ukraine farmers with taxpayers money,” he said. “I’m saying, ‘Why can’t we use some of them resources to help farmers right here at home in the United States?'”

“And I look at the crisis at the border, it’s in complete chaos,” Boyd added. “The border should be closed, and we’re letting people come into this country and we put them up in hotel rooms and give them expense cards but you won’t help America’s farmers. Something is terribly wrong with that picture. We are American citizens and American farmers should come first. That’s what my message is to the president and if I had the opportunity to tell him, I would tell him … he needs to put America’s farmers first.”

