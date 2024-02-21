A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Money Politics Scandals U.S. WorldWND VIDEO

'We're definitely facing extinction': Black farmer blasts Biden for prioritizing illegals and Ukraine

'Something is terribly wrong with that picture'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 21, 2024 at 8:33am

S""

(Image by RENE RAUSCHENBERGER from Pixabay)

By Jason Cohen
Daily Caller News Foundation

National Black Farmers Association President John Boyd Jr. on Tuesday asserted black farmers are a dying breed and criticized President Joe Biden for helping Ukraine but not American farmers.

There are now only 40,000 black farmers in the United States, down from a million at its peak, and their land ownership has drastically declined, Boyd asserted on Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.” The Biden administration launched a $100 million initiative to provide Ukrainian farmers with necessary supplies during its war with Russia, CNN reported in 2022.

TRENDING: Abraham Lincoln pardoned Biden's great-great-grandfather: Report

WATCH:

“We are definitely facing extinction and as it relates to American farmers, all farmers are hurting, and under this leadership, where we’re sending aid to Ukraine but we won’t stop farm foreclosures for America’s farmers,” Boyd asserted.

Debt relief for nonwhite farmers passed Congress in 2021 but the Biden administration repealed it after legal pushback, according to CNN.

Is Joe Biden demonstrating racism by harming black farmers?

“We see it almost like 40 acres and a mule. … We didn’t get the debt relief, but then I see $100 billion going to Ukraine. And some of that money went to help Ukraine farmers with taxpayers money,” he said. “I’m saying, ‘Why can’t we use some of them resources to help farmers right here at home in the United States?'”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“And I look at the crisis at the border, it’s in complete chaos,” Boyd added. “The border should be closed, and we’re letting people come into this country and we put them up in hotel rooms and give them expense cards but you won’t help America’s farmers. Something is terribly wrong with that picture. We are American citizens and American farmers should come first. That’s what my message is to the president and if I had the opportunity to tell him, I would tell him … he needs to put America’s farmers first.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'We're definitely facing extinction': Black farmer blasts Biden for prioritizing illegals and Ukraine
Biden to shell out nearly $1 million for 'disinformation' dashboard
Rare limestone box from Second Temple era uncovered in Jerusalem
'Sadistic sex crimes' by Hamas on Oct. 7 set forth in new report
Is the U.S. running out of Tomahawk missiles?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×