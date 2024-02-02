Dem donors, GOP billionaires, Wall Street execs donating to Nikki Haley

Mary Lou Masters

Griffin and Singer, two billionaire GOP megadonors, both gave the Haley-aligned super PAC $5 million in the fall, FEC records show.

The super political action committee (PAC) supporting former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s presidential bid raked in millions from Democratic donors, GOP billionaires and Wall Street executives during the second half of 2023, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings released Wednesday.

SFA Fund, Inc. reported raising a massive $50.2 million between July and December 2023, but entered the election year with only $3.5 million on hand. Numerous wealthy donors — including Reid Hoffman, Bill Ackman, Ken Griffin, Paul Singer, Stanley Druckenmiller, Ken Langone and Harlan Crow — gave millions to the super PAC boosting Haley’s candidacy, according to FEC filings.

Hoffman, a LinkedIn co-founder and major Democratic donor, gave SFA Fund, Inc. $250,000 on Nov. 10, according to FEC filings. The billionaire reportedly isn’t planning on giving more funds to Haley’s efforts after her losses in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.

Ackman, another major Democratic donor and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, gave the super PAC a total of $250,000 in November, according to FEC data.

The billionaire has also been supporting Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips’ presidential campaign. Ackman donated $3,300 to his campaign in the fourth fundraising quarter, and helped launch an aligned super PAC in December.

Griffin, a GOP megadonor and CEO of Citadel, donated a combined $5 million to SFA Fund, Inc. in December, FEC filings show. The billionaire has since expressed doubt about Haley’s ability to secure the GOP nomination following her two-loss record, and told CNBC on Tuesday he isn’t sure that her merits are “going to get her where she needs to get to in South Carolina and thereafter.”

Haley isn’t competing for delegates in the Feb. 8 Nevada caucus, and is hoping to receive a big showing in her home state on Feb. 24. The former ambassador currently trails former President Donald Trump in the RealClearPolitics average for a South Carolina primary by 27 points.

Singer, another Republican megadonor and president of Elliott Investment Management, gave the super PAC $5 million in mid-December, according to FEC filings. Another employee of the $60 million hedge fund, Singer’s son Gordon, donated $500,000 to SFA Fund, Inc.

Druckenmiller, another billionaire investor who has given to various GOP campaigns and efforts over the years, contributed $200,000 to the group in late September, according to FEC filings. The donor gave an additional $500,000 in early November.

The billionaire told Bloomberg he’s “going to continue to support Nikki Haley” on Tuesday after leaving a fundraiser in New York for the former ambassador.

Langone, the billionaire co-founder of Home Depot, gave SFA Fund, Inc. a $500,000 donation in mid-December, FEC data shows. Crow, another billionaire Republican donor and real estate developer, gave the super PAC $50,000 on Nov. 10.

MAGA Inc., the main Trump-aligned super PAC, raked in $47.8 million during the second half of 2023, according to a FEC filing. The super PAC spent $55.4 million during the time period, and entered 2024 with $23.3 million in the bank.

The former ambassador’s campaign brought in $17.3 million during the last quarter of 2023, and entered the election year with $14.6 million cash on hand, according to the FEC filing. Trump’s White House bid reported raising $19.1 million with $33 million in hard dollars.

Haley’s campaign pointed the Daily Caller News Foundation toward the super PAC upon request for comment. SFA Fund, Inc. did not immediately respond.

