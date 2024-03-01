Democrats' successful crusade to end fair elections

Democrats seem to have developed a new strategy to hold onto power. Run unopposed.

Most prominent, the Democrats have succeeded in removing former President Donald Trump from the ballots of state primary elections for "participating" in an insurrection that wasn't and something of which he hasn't been convicted. Although the expected U.S. Supreme Court case about it has stalled those efforts, it hasn't stopped the multitude of politically driven court cases against the man.

The Democrats are throwing spaghetti against the wall and hoping something sticks or that they break Trump. It is "political swatting." Swatting is where someone calls the police pretending to be someone they aren't or simply do it anonymously. They report a crime with an imminent threat happening in hopes that the police will go in charging and someone will get hurt, but the catch is that the person the police are sent after is innocent and has no idea what is happening. Now Democrats have adapted the idea to elections.

I've noticed a lot of other similar efforts going on. In Oregon, the state Supreme Court recently ruled that 10 Republican state senators who staged a walkout in 2023 to stall bills they were against could not run for re-election. The basis of this is a state law passed in 2022 to bar lawmakers from reelection if they have more than 10 unexcused absences.

As one of the state senators barred, Tim Knopp, said, "We obviously disagree with the Supreme Court's ruling, but more importantly, we are deeply disturbed by the chilling impact this decision will have to crush dissent."

The Federalist recently reported on the growing number of leftist organizations filing ethics and criminal complaints against lawyers who opposed Democrats in election litigation. It has been successful enough for them that they "have recently expanded these tactics to lawyers who cross Democrats on any policy area."

"Their most sweeping goal is to discourage and chill lawyers from representing Republicans and conservatives, particularly in election law cases. They want to apply a much higher standard to them in order to punish them," attorney Jim Bopp Jr. said. He was the target of such a complaint, which he was able to defeat.

We saw the chilling effect in how hard it has been for Trump to get effective legal counsel. Attorneys are afraid to take him on as a client because of the problems it will cause them outside of the courtroom. Meanwhile, murderers and even terrorists can often get lawyers lining up to help them pro bono.

Some others who have run into this problem include former Attorney General William Barr, Trump election adviser John Eastman, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"Many of the 1,265 Americans charged for their presence at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot have been unable to get competent counsel, partly due to lawyers' fears of retaliation for assisting unpopular defendants. This is a far cry from the entire legal profession's former support for providing competent counsel to even the worst of criminals to ensure constitutional due process and fairness in court, Bopp noted," the Federalist reported.

Finally, even Democrats aren't immune to the wrath of the left if they don't fall into line behind the "right" candidate or "right" policy.

When the Democratic National Committee voted to remove Iowa's caucus as the first contest on the presidential nominating calendar so South Carolina could be the first primary, New Hampshire couldn't make the change under state law.

So Joe Biden was removed from the New Hampshire ballot in what was seen as a punishment to the state.

"The DNC has handed New Hampshire Republicans a salient political attack to use against both state and national Democrats," New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley wrote. "This is an unfortunate, reckless, and self-inflicted blow."

It also shows how important the DNC views itself that it feels its wants and needs should overrule New Hampshire law, which is what governs elections in the state.

All these things are geared by the Democrats to eliminate the competition before an election takes place. For a party that used to proclaim "Every vote counts!" this is disgraceful and needs to be ended before we become a dictatorship.

