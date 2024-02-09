A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Dems fail America's youth as dozens of schools in 2 states have NO kids proficient in math

Results despite plowing tens of billions into public K-12 education

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 9, 2024 at 2:00pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – "Democrats always congratulate themselves on being the only party truly concerned with education, especially of the underprivileged, and regularly attack conservatives and Republicans for their "callous indifference." The Democratic Party Platform, presenting itself as a savior of the underclass, calls for billions of dollars in "bold new investments" by federal and state governments to make good public schools available to every child, "no matter what zip code they live in,"" an excerpt from the "Shame of the Schools" book read.

Despite Democrats plowing tens of billions into public K-12 education, schools across the nation are failing in their core mission to educate.

The answer by Democrats for failing schools is to spend, spend, spend. However, the evidence of Democrats spending into oblivion on education, yielding positive results for the future generation, has yet to materialize.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







