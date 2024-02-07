A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DMV office closing doors after Christian music controversy

'They don't want any mention of God. And that's what is wrong with our nation today'

Published February 6, 2024 at 7:55pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(CBN NEWS) -- The operator of a License Plate Agency in North Carolina is reportedly being forced into early retirement after he received a complaint from the state about Christian music playing in the building and military items he sold.

Matthew Craig operates a privately owned local DMV office in Lincolnton, N.C., which is contracted through the state to sell tags and renewals.

Local news outlets report that when customers walk into Craig's establishment they often hear Christian music and have the option to purchase military hats and other items. Signs like "He is Risen" and other faith-based slogans are also posted around the building.

Read the full story ›

