'Don't return until everyone is back, the living and dead': Israeli delegation in Cairo for hostage talks

'The eyes of 134 families are on you'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2024 at 1:34pm
Outside the Tel Aviv museum, a Shabbat table is set for 203 hostages kidnapped by Hamas to Gaza. (Video screenshot)

Outside the Tel Aviv museum, a Shabbat table is set for hostages kidnapped by Hamas to Gaza.

(JNS) -- An Israeli delegation left for Cairo on Tuesday carrying a new draft of the terms of a hostage deal Jerusalem is willing to accept.

Led by David Barnea, head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the Israelis will sit down with American, Egyptian and Qatari mediators in an attempt to secure the release of the 134 hostages remaining in the hands of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Israel crafted a new draft of its position on a potential agreement that would also see a pause in fighting. Sources told Kan in a report that aired on Monday evening that the new draft has “a certain flexibility” on Jerusalem’s part.

'Don't return until everyone is back, the living and dead': Israeli delegation in Cairo for hostage talks
