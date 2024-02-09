A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Don't tread on me: This blue state is coming for your tires

Would ban sale of certain types if they fail to meet fuel efficiency standards

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 9, 2024 at 3:19pm
Robert Schmad
Daily Caller News Foundation

Washington State is mulling a bill that would allow bureaucrats to ban the sale of certain tires if they fail to meet fuel efficiency standards.

HB 2262, which is under consideration by the Washington State House Transportation Committee, would empower the state’s Department of Commerce to “adopt energy efficiency standards for replacement tires sold in the state.” The bill argues that restricting access to certain tires will reduce energy use and lower carbon emissions.

The committee on Monday scheduled a session to review the bill, according to legislative records.

Tire bans will save the state $3 billion in transportation costs, reduce gasoline consumption by 600 million gallons and prevent 5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere from 2026 to 2035, according to the bill.

The fuel efficiency gains of low-rolling-resistance tires, which the bill is trying to push, are marginal for individuals. A 10% reduction in rolling resistance only equates to a roughly 1% improvement in fuel efficiency, according to Consumer Reports.

Is Washington overreaching its authority by banning certain types of tires?

Individuals in violation of the law would be subject to a warning on their first offense and a civil penalty ranging from $100 to $10,000 for subsequent offenses, according to the bill.

Standards adopted by the Department of Commerce “may not adversely affect tire safety,” according to a section of the bill. The department must provide an exemption for snow tires.

The state Legislature is considering several other climate-related measures.

Washington Democrats pre-filed a bill in December that would make operating gas-powered lawn care equipment a gross misdemeanor punishable by jail time, a fine or both. That bill has since been referred to the Washington State House Committee on Environment & Energy, according to legislative records.

Washington state residents successfully campaigned to get an initiative to repeal the state’s Climate Commitment Act, which some have criticized as a “hidden gas tax,” onto the state’s 2024 ballot, The Center Square reported.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

