Dr. Google reveals all: Your state's most-searched medical issues

'Floridians want to know what happens when you eat mold'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2024 at 7:46pm
(STUDY FINDS) -- From “How do you get monkeypox?” to “From what happens when you eat mold?” millions of Americans hit up Google to ask health-related questions on a daily basis.

With this in mind, Soliant Health, a health care staffing company, has tapped into Google search data to shed light on the health concerns dominating Americans’ minds as we step into 2024.

The study meticulously analyzed Google searches to pinpoint which health topics each state investigates more frequently than others, including the District of Columbia. The findings illustrate a vast spectrum of health issues, ranging from dietary concerns to infectious diseases, indicative of the various lifestyle, environmental, and demographic influences at play across the country.

Read the full story ›

