Dying mobster who confessed to stealing 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers learns his fate

(NEW YORK POST) – For a dying mobster who confessed to stealing the iconic ruby slippers worn in “The Wizard of Oz” there’s no place like home – after he was spared prison time Monday.

Terry Jon Martin, 76, faced a Minnesota judge who sentenced him to time served for the hare-brained 2005 heist, which saw the reformed thief come out of retirement to pull off “one last score” by breaking into the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids and swiping the sparkly red shoes the actress wore while portraying Dorothy.

The ailing Martin remained stone-faced as the judge handed down the punishment – and was physically unable to fully rise from his chair at the end of the hearing.

