Earbuds and headphones exposing majority of young kids to hearing problems

(STUDY FINDS) -- While teens listening to loud music through their headphones may be a common sight, a new report reveals that more and more younger children are also beginning to use headphones and earbuds, putting them at risk for hearing problems at earlier ages.

According to the latest University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health, two in three parents report that their elementary or middle school aged children (ages 5-12) use these devices on a regular basis. Moreover, the national poll also notes that half of these children use their headphones or earbuds for at least an hour a day.

Another one in six parents admit a normal day for their child includes at least two hours of use.

Read the full story ›