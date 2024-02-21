A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Why eating dessert is actually part of a healthy lifestyle

'Cutting a food or food group completely out is not balance at all'

WND News Services
Published February 20, 2024

(Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- New health journeys often fail because of the “all or nothing” mindset. Thinking you can “never” have your favorite foods again is a big reason that people don’t stick with their dieting plan. Sweet treats are one of the biggest things people find difficult to give up, and one of the first reasons people fall off the weight loss bandwagon.

However, desserts are part of an overall balanced and healthy diet and eating them in moderation doesn’t mean you’ve gone wrong.

Donuts, cakes, and cinnamon rolls are not super nutritious foods. Despite that, allowing yourself to have them or others like it every now and then makes a healthy lifestyle sustainable. If you know you can go the rest of your life and never feel a desire to eat a sweet ever again, then more power to you. However, the reality is this isn’t the case for most people.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







