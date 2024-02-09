A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Education crisis: America's continuing battle against the 'Act of War'

Sounded alarms over 40 years ago, but we keep hitting snooze button

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 9, 2024 at 1:57pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – In April 1983, U.S. Secretary of Education Terrell Bell created the National Commission on Excellence in Education, directing it to “examine the quality of education in the United States.” The panel found that “the educational foundations of our society are presently being eroded by a rising tide of mediocrity that threatens our very future as a Nation and a people.”

The report famously asserted, “If an unfriendly foreign power had attempted to impose on America the mediocre educational performance that exists today, we might have viewed it as an act of war.” It also insists that “…academic excellence [is] the primary goal of schooling [and it] seems to be fading across ... American education.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Edward B. Fiske, education editor of the New York Times at the time, described the report as “35 pages that “shook the U.S. education world [becoming] one of the most significant documents in the history of American public education.”

TRENDING: It's happening: Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Education crisis: America's continuing battle against the 'Act of War'
Teacher quits after viral video shows student attacking her
Teacher who criticized 'woke kindergarten' program put on leave by school district
Canada euthanized 16,000 people in 2023
Sheriff under attack for putting Bible verses on patrol cars
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×