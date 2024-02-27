Eggo unveils one-of-a-kind House of Pancakes, opens rental slots

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Eggo is celebrating National Pancake Day by unveiling a one-of-a-kind house inspired by the popular American breakfast staple.

The brand, which is known for its frozen waffles, announced the opening of its brand-new Eggo House of Pancakes in a press release on Monday. Kellanova describes the house as having "a stick-of-butter-shaped chimney and breakfast-inspired decor."

The house, which is available to rent on HomeToGo, is located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The city is known for being the Pancake Capital of the South.

