Eggo unveils one-of-a-kind House of Pancakes, opens rental slots

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Eggo is celebrating National Pancake Day by unveiling a one-of-a-kind house inspired by the popular American breakfast staple.
The brand, which is known for its frozen waffles, announced the opening of its brand-new Eggo House of Pancakes in a press release on Monday. Kellanova describes the house as having "a stick-of-butter-shaped chimney and breakfast-inspired decor."
The house, which is available to rent on HomeToGo, is located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The city is known for being the Pancake Capital of the South.