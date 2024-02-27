A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Eggo unveils one-of-a-kind House of Pancakes, opens rental slots

'Fans and families will be transported into a paradise from the moment they step inside'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 26, 2024 at 9:15pm

(Courtesy Kellanova)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Eggo is celebrating National Pancake Day by unveiling a one-of-a-kind house inspired by the popular American breakfast staple.

The brand, which is known for its frozen waffles, announced the opening of its brand-new Eggo House of Pancakes in a press release on Monday. Kellanova describes the house as having "a stick-of-butter-shaped chimney and breakfast-inspired decor."

The house, which is available to rent on HomeToGo, is located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The city is known for being the Pancake Capital of the South.

Read the full story ›

