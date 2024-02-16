A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Egypt setting up Gaza border shelter for Palestinians ahead of expected Israeli offensive in Rafah

Construction began in Sinai region on refugee camp this week

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2024 at 6:59pm

(FOX NEWS) – Egypt is setting up an area along its border with the Gaza Strip that could shelter Palestinians if an Israeli military offensive in Rafah sparks a mass exodus, a report says.

Three security sources told Reuters that Egypt has started preparing a desert area with basic facilities as part of a contingency plan, with one source saying construction of a camp began around the start of this week and that it could offer temporary shelter for Palestinians "until a resolution is reached." Egypt so far has not allowed Palestinians to enter its territory since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.

The report comes a day after President Biden, in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "raised the situation in Rafah, and reiterated his view that a military operation should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the civilians in Rafah," according to a statement from the White House.

