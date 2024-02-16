Egypt setting up Gaza border shelter for Palestinians ahead of expected Israeli offensive in Rafah

(FOX NEWS) – Egypt is setting up an area along its border with the Gaza Strip that could shelter Palestinians if an Israeli military offensive in Rafah sparks a mass exodus, a report says.

Three security sources told Reuters that Egypt has started preparing a desert area with basic facilities as part of a contingency plan, with one source saying construction of a camp began around the start of this week and that it could offer temporary shelter for Palestinians "until a resolution is reached." Egypt so far has not allowed Palestinians to enter its territory since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.

The report comes a day after President Biden, in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "raised the situation in Rafah, and reiterated his view that a military operation should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the civilians in Rafah," according to a statement from the White House.

