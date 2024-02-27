A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Egypt warns of 'catastrophic repercussions' if Israel attacks Rafah

'The world is witnessing the most heinous crimes and violations against the Palestinian people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2024 at 12:21pm
Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IDF photo)

Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IDF photo)

(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) -- Egypt warned on Tuesday that Israel's planned ground invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza would have "catastrophic repercussions" for peace in the Middle East.

Foreign ministers from Arab League countries told the United Nations Human Rights Council that some nations were turning a blind eye to the suffering in Gaza.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the extreme polarization exposed by the Gaza war had laid bare the double standards of some members of the U.N.'s top rights body.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Egypt warns of 'catastrophic repercussions' if Israel attacks Rafah
'Suicide for our country': Nikki Haley goes scorched earth on Trump
Team Biden 'freaking out' president is bleeding key support from Arab-Americans
'Now she can't have children': Health experts allege cover-up of COVID vaccine dangers
WATCH: Singing star Charlotte Church leads 'from the river, to the sea' chants
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×