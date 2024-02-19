'Do-over' for election tainted by fraud taking place

Amid Democrat claims that recent elections have been the safest and most secure ever, one contest now is scheduled for a do-over because of fraudulent activity that made the results unreliable.

A report from Just the News explains the mayoral election for Bridgeport, Connecticut, begun last fall, is set to conclude at the end of the month.

"A 'Do-Over' mayoral election was ordered by a judge in November after a video was posted online that appeared to show a supporter of incumbent Democrat Mayor Joe Ganim stuffing stacks of papers into an absentee ballot drop box during the September Democratic mayoral primary election," the report explained.

Such actions have been documented widely across the nation, as Democrats took advantage of the COVID pandemic that hit America just before the last presidential election to change voting regulations and rules to allow massive dumps of mail-in or absentee ballots.

Those, of course, are more susceptible to fraud than voting-in-person procedures.

Surveys have shown that those changes, sometimes done in violation states' own laws, did result in illegal activity. One assessment showed that one in four ballots cast under those systems involved some sort of fraud, by the admission of the voters themselves, and without that fraud, Joe Biden almost certainly would have lost the election.

In the Connecticut case, ballot harvesting is illegal in the state, as only a designated family member, police officer, election official or caregiver can deliver voters' absentee ballots.

The requirement for a do-over came on an election challenge filed by Ganim’s Democratic opponent, John Gomes, against the mayor claiming absentee ballot abuse.

"Ganim has acknowledged that campaign workers violated election laws but denied being aware of it at the time," the report said.

In that original count, Ganim lost when the voting machines counted ballots, but won with the margin in absentee ballots, which numbered more than 2,600.

The general election re-do is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Before the primary process started for a second time, Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas told voters to vote in person.

On the ballot now are Ganim and Gomes, running as an independent, along with Republican David Herz.

Multiple other investigations also have been launched into complaints about failings in the Bridgeport election process.

In fact, the city was required to provide a "do-over" in a Democratic primary for state office in 2022.

