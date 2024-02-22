Elementary school assistant principal: Kids reading porn in schools? A-OK!

(TOWNHALL) – An assistant principal of a Florida school said in remarks in a recent hearing that it is appropriate for an 8-year-old child to read about pornography and “dirty” magazines.

Garrett Jones, the assistant principal of Terwilliger Elementary School in the Alachua County school district in Florida, made the revelation in a hearing last month. The hearing centered around a book that was offered to students that discusses a “transgender” child’s gender identity. The book, “Melissa,” was previously published as “George” and discusses intercourse, transgender procedures, among other things, according to The National Desk.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In a video from the hearing, Jones was asked if 8-year-olds should be able to access books referencing “dirty magazines and pornography.”

TRENDING: Sermon: Drag-queen story hour is LGBT being 'Good Samaritans' to kids

Read the full story ›