EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Elementary school assistant principal: Kids reading porn in schools? A-OK!

Admits 8 years old is appropriate age for pornography, dirty magazines

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 22, 2024 at 1:12pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(TOWNHALL) – An assistant principal of a Florida school said in remarks in a recent hearing that it is appropriate for an 8-year-old child to read about pornography and “dirty” magazines.

Garrett Jones, the assistant principal of Terwilliger Elementary School in the Alachua County school district in Florida, made the revelation in a hearing last month. The hearing centered around a book that was offered to students that discusses a “transgender” child’s gender identity. The book, “Melissa,” was previously published as “George” and discusses intercourse, transgender procedures, among other things, according to The National Desk.

In a video from the hearing, Jones was asked if 8-year-olds should be able to access books referencing “dirty magazines and pornography.”

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







