Elementary school assistant principal: Kids reading porn in schools? A-OK!

(TOWNHALL) – An assistant principal of a Florida school said in remarks in a recent hearing that it is appropriate for an 8-year-old child to read about pornography and “dirty” magazines.
Garrett Jones, the assistant principal of Terwilliger Elementary School in the Alachua County school district in Florida, made the revelation in a hearing last month. The hearing centered around a book that was offered to students that discusses a “transgender” child’s gender identity. The book, “Melissa,” was previously published as “George” and discusses intercourse, transgender procedures, among other things, according to The National Desk.
Advertisement - story continues below
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
In a video from the hearing, Jones was asked if 8-year-olds should be able to access books referencing “dirty magazines and pornography.”
TRENDING: Sermon: Drag-queen story hour is LGBT being 'Good Samaritans' to kids