Elon Musk: Brain chip allowed patient to move object with mind power

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Billionaire Elon Musk says his company Neuralink’s first human brain chip patient is not experiencing any negative effects and is controlling a computer mouse using their mind.

Neuralink successfully implanted the patient in January, Musk announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. He provided an update on the patient during an X Spaces conversation Monday that the patient has recovered well and is able to control a computer mouse with his mind.

TRENDING: Major credit card company announces mega acquisition as debt strangles Americans

″Progress is good. Patient seems to have made a full recovery with no ill effects that we are aware of and is able to control the mouse, move the mouse around the screen just by thinking,” Musk asserted.

He elaborated that the company is attempting to help patients gain as many capabilities with the mouse as possible. For instance, the billionaire explained Neuralink is striving to establish the ability to drag content on screens rather than just clicking on it.

I asked Elon Musk about the progress of Neuralink's first human patient and the answer was pretty incredible. Listen here: pic.twitter.com/uPHNyOn0rk — ⭕ Brock Pierson (@brockpierson) February 20, 2024

Will this technology cause more harm than good? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 83% (15 Votes) 17% (3 Votes)

Neuralink began recruiting human beings for a clinical trial in September for individuals with quadriplegia resulting from cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Neuralink announced on its website. The trial seeks to assess the brain chip’s safety, evaluate the performance of its “surgical robot” and gauge the implant’s effectiveness in enabling paralyzed individuals to direct external devices using their mind.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A robot surgically implants a chip into humans’ brains to “record and transmit brain signals wirelessly to an app that decodes movement intention,” according to Neuralink’s September announcement. The purpose of this is to enable individuals to “control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone,” as Musk alluded to in the Spaces discussion.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!