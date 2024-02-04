More energy folly coming from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Erik Melito

Real Clear Wire

The U.S. has played a leading role in global greenhouse gas reduction through the development and deployment of technologies like hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, which have unlocked vast natural gas reserves, displacing much higher emitting coal in power generation. This growth has brought extensive benefits, including a prolonged period of low natural gas prices, contributing to a thriving economy, and bolstering national security for the U.S. and its allies.

Some 20 years ago, the U.S. was expected to be looking at a future filled with imports of liquified natural gas (LNG) from countries like Russia, Qatar, Algeria, and Trinidad. Today, not only is the U.S. self-reliant on natural gas supplies, but we have also enhanced the geopolitical security of our allies around the globe.

TRENDING: Psalm 27: Does God bore you?

President Biden's decision to halt LNG export approvals undermines these critical advancements, unnecessarily threating the economic, energy, and national security of the U.S. and our allies.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In 2014, European countries dependent upon Russian gas began working in earnest with Washington to convince our political leaders to ease the barriers to U.S. exports of LNG to Europe and beyond. This strategic importance became even clearer during the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine, underscoring the urgent need for reliable gas supplies to Europe.

The U.S., with its abundant supplies of both oil and natural gas, has injected a much-needed layer of added energy security for the global market. U.S offshore and shale players have overcome the federal bureaucracy to boost our nation’s energy security and supply our allies around the globe. Our allies welcome U.S. energy and we should welcome the chance to provide it.

Is anything correct about Joe Biden's energy policy? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (25 Votes)

Natural gas is a crucial component in global climate and pollution mitigation efforts, particularly in contrast to rising CO2 emissions in G20 nations, notably China. The Group of 20 nations has actually increased per capita CO2 emissions since 2015 by nearly 7%.

Obviously, China is leading the way in increasing emissions. According to the Global Energy Monitor and the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, China recently went through a permitting spree to build new coal-fired power plants and now has 243 gigawatts of coal plants under construction or permitted for construction. Many more have been announced or are in preparation for permitting, driving the total number of new coal plants in China coming online to more than 300. Similarly, India, another mega population nation, continues to add more and more coal-fired plants.

Developing countries need affordable and reliable energy as they aspire to lift their economies out of poverty and into higher standards of living. U.S. policy should not arbitrarily gatekeep energy advancement for the rest of the world. LNG, without a doubt, can expand developing access to energy in a health- and climate-responsible manner.

It is undisputable, yet is often left out of the dialogue, that substantial health benefits are realized by displacing coal with natural gas in power generation. When combusted, coal releases much higher levels of potentially harmful emissions, including greater levels of nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter. On the other hand, the combustion of natural gas releases very small amounts of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides and virtually no particulate matter.

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University determined that switching all U.S. coal plants to natural gas plants would reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by more than 90% and nitrogen oxide emissions by more than 60%, resulting in savings in health care damages across the country in the amount of $20 – 50 billion annually.

In essence, switching from coal to natural gas in power generation effectively mitigates adverse community health effects that would otherwise continue for communities near coal-fired plants. Through LNG exports, by displacing coal with natural gas, the U.S. can continue to help enable mitigations of greenhouse gas emissions and other hazardous air pollutants throughout the world.

Considering these facts, there seems to be no rational justification for President Biden's decision to obstruct LNG exports to allies. None. Zero. Zip. This decision negatively impacts national security, geopolitical stability, environmental outcomes, infrastructure investments, and good paying jobs across the country.

Urgent action is needed to reverse this detrimental decision for the greater good. With winter still holding strong and Europe and the global demand for energy still increasing, time is of the essence.

We can only hope that our elected officials and representatives in Washington will work together to reverse this blatantly bad decision.

Erik Milito is the president of the National Ocean Industries Association, a former Army officer, and a long-time champion of building national security through energy security.

This article was originally published by RealClearEnergy and made available via RealClearWire.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!