THE UNFRIENDLY SKIES
'Everyone was screaming': Passenger dies mid-flight after violent illness

'It was absolute horror'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2024 at 8:55pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Lufthansa German Airlines passenger died on a flight from Bangkok to Munich last week after spitting up "liters" of blood, according to Swiss media.

An airline spokesperson said flight crew and a doctor on board administered aid but the passenger died midflight, forcing the plane to turn around after about an hour and a half in the air.

Passengers on board flight LH773 described the horror that unfolded, leading up to the 63-year-old passenger’s death.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







