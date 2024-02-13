'Everyone was screaming': Passenger dies mid-flight after violent illness

(FOX NEWS) -- A Lufthansa German Airlines passenger died on a flight from Bangkok to Munich last week after spitting up "liters" of blood, according to Swiss media.

An airline spokesperson said flight crew and a doctor on board administered aid but the passenger died midflight, forcing the plane to turn around after about an hour and a half in the air.

Passengers on board flight LH773 described the horror that unfolded, leading up to the 63-year-old passenger’s death.

