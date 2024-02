(FAITHWIRE) -- Ex-Muslims in Uganda were murdered Feb. 2, just two months after becoming Christians.

Twaha Namwoyo, 38, and Nadiimu Katooko, 27, were a husband and wife and the parents of four children in the Ugandan village of Bulalaka.

The pair, who had 7-, 5-, 3-, and 2-year-old kids, were slain outside their home earlier this month, according to Morning Star News.

