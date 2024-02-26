A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ex-Panama border chief reveals who's really behind U.S. border chaos

'It's completely opposite right now'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 25, 2024 at 7:02pm
Oriel Oretega and Laura Loomer (Courtesy Laura Loomer)

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

Former Panama border chief Oriel Ortega claims the United Nations in behind the chaos and invasion at the U.S. border with Mexico.

A report in November found that the Biden regime is spending $451 billion a year for illegal alien and asylum seeker benefits.

Oriel Ortega blames the United Nations for the invasion of America.

Laura Loomer met with Oriel Ortega this week in Panama.

Is the United Nations pushing the chaos at the U.S. border?

The Epoch Times and Zero Hedge reported:

Oriel Ortega, now a security and defense consultant to Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo, said during a Feb. 22 interview that he saw a jump in migration in 2016, at the same time that more nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) moved into Panama.

That increase corresponded with the U.N.’s Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration meeting in 2016. Two years later, 152 nations—including Panama—voted in favor of the compact to manage global migration. The United States voted against it.

But under the U.N., the migration process has been anything but orderly, Mr. Ortega said.

“It’s completely opposite right now,” he said through an interpreter.

Documents show that in 2023, a record 500,000 migrants traveled through the dense jungle known as the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama. Migrants from around the world are flying into South and Central America to start their journey because countries such as Suriname and Ecuador don’t require a visa to enter. Their final destination is the United States.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

