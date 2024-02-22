Ex-senator demands ALL newspapers cease criticizing Biden!

An ex-senator from Missouri, Claire McCaskill, is carrying her Democrat party's agenda of censoring others to an extreme now.

She is demanding, essentially, that all newspapers stop any criticism, or fact-checking, of Joe Biden until they fact-check President Donald Trump.

On the front page.

Every day.

The Biden administration already is in court over its censorship of Americans. It has pressured social media companies to silence and even deplatform those who express opinions with which the leftists in the Biden camp disagree.

Now Fox News has posted a video with McCaskill's demands.

McCaskill, like so many other leftists who leave Congress, now has found a home in the leftist media.

And she "angrily demanded" that media outlets "stop fact-checking President Biden until they fact-check former President Donald Trump 'every morning on the front page.'"

Of course, there probably never has been a national leader fact-checked as much as Trump.

The report noted, "Trump has been fact-checked thousands of times by different news organizations since he entered politics, far more often than other candidates. PolitiFact has published more than 1,000 on him alone; the same site has published 289 fact-checks on Biden."

Leftists in the media repeatedly have used "fact-check" statements to attack Trump.

McCaskill said, "Can I make a suggestion? I move that every newspaper in America quits doing any fact-checks on Joe Biden until they fact-check Donald Trump every morning on the front page. It is ridiculous that The New York Times fact-checked Joe Biden on something. I mean, he vomits lies, Trump vomits lies. Every day, over and over and over again."

McCaskill continued, "And it's just ridiculous that The New York Times is doing a fact-check on Biden, while they let Trump, like they're numb to the torrent of lies coming out of Trump's mouth."

She's been out of the mainstream several times in her total allegiance to Biden.

She once claimed that Republicans were trying to indict Biden over "loving" his son, Hunter Biden.

Factually, Congress now is investigating what appears to be a family-wide "influence peddling" operation run for years by the Bidens, a scheme that has brought family members tens of millions of dollars. Hunter Biden also, separately, faces gun charges and could end up facing tax charges, too.

Of course Joe Biden has defended Hunter all along.

McCaskill's earlier comment was: "Well, they’re going to keep doing what they have been doing. They are going to try to indict a father for loving his son, who has been addicted to drugs and/or alcohol, without evidence of the father doing anything other than loving that son."

She has wildly claimed that Trump, under whose direction the American economy boomed and the nation's influence grew around the globe – without being engaged in any new wars – as more dangerous than Adolf Hitler.

