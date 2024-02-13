'Explosive' testimony: 'Millions' to Bidens 'because Joe Biden was in high office'

Tony Bobulinski, a onetime business associate of members of the Biden family, delivered a scorching testimony to House committees reviewing possible impeachment charges against Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The issues focus on the Biden family's dealings, influence peddling, that apparently involved the sale of access to Joe Biden in return for millions and millions of dollars.

"I want to be crystal clear: from my direct personal experience and what I have subsequently come to learn, it is clear to me that Joe Biden was 'the Brand' being sold by the Biden family. His family’s foreign influence peddling operation – from China to Ukraine and elsewhere – sold out to foreign actors who were seeking to gain influence and access to Joe Biden and the United States government. Joe Biden was more than a participant in and beneficiary of his family’s business; he was an enabler, despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Voter fraud alert: Specialist finds thousands of illegal votes

"The only reason any of these international business transactions took place – with tens of millions of dollars flowing directly to the Biden family – was because Joe Biden was in high office. The Biden family business was Joe Biden, period. Other key players have made this point clear as well: Hunter Biden himself has adamantly stated it in a variety of communications, as did another Biden family business associate, Devon Archer, in his testimony last year. Foreign nationals on the other side of these transactions – including from China, Ukraine and Romania – have also explained how and why these transactions took place. Once again, I would call that extensive evidence.

"Joe Biden’s immediate family members were enriched to the tune of tens of millions of dollars from some of our most dangerous adversaries, including the Chinese Communist Party and players from Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Kazakhstan and other foreign nations and entities. It is my educated belief dating back to … clearance briefings I received in the Navy and continuing through recent discussions with experts, that under U.S. corruption laws, political office holders can be held as responsible as the immediate family members who are receiving money directly. This makes common sense and Americans understand this. The facts we are going to discuss today appear to me to present disturbing evidence, which these committees should thoroughly investigate, with respect to possible violations by Joe Biden of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity statutes, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)."

Tony Bobulinski delivers explosive testimony in House impeachment probe: ‘Joe Biden was ‘the Brand’ being sold’ https://t.co/F36LKf5IgI pic.twitter.com/hPJy5dcqQ9 — New York Post (@nypost) February 13, 2024

Will Joe Biden ever do prison time? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

This, from Tony Bobulinski's testimony, is particularly damning. pic.twitter.com/Zzb1INbw6l — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 13, 2024

According to the New York Post, Bobulinski, who charged that the Bidens also scammed him out of significant amounts of money, China was successful in infiltrating and compromising the White House because of the Biden clan's work.

Bobulinski is a former Navy officer who worked with first son Hunter Biden and first brother James on a venture with CEFC China Energy.

"For nearly four years, I have tried to tell the American people the truth about serious corruption at the very top of their government," he said.

"The Chinese Communist Party through its surrogate, China Energy Company Limited, or 'CEFC' — a CCP-linked Chinese energy conglomerate — successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise Joe Biden and the Obama-Biden White House," he charged.

He charged Joe Biden with not only being aware of the Chinese company's dealings, but enabling them.

The Post reported, "CEFC, a since-defunct reputed cog in Beijing’s 'Belt and Road' foreign influence campaign, paid Hunter and James Biden more than $7 million in 2017 and 2018 for largely unknown business services, according to reports from congressional Republicans."

Previous whistleblower testimony confirmed that the Chinese dealings started when Joe Biden was vice president to Barack Obama.

Read Bobulinski's statement.

Here's Bobulinski being interviewed by Tucker Carlson.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!