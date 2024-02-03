Fani Willis ripped over 'inappropriate' response to motion seeking her removal

Harold Hutchison

Former deputy independent counsel Sol Wisenberg blasted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday for a “totally inappropriate” response to a motion seeking her removal from the case against former President Donald Trump.

Willis admitted to a relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor, in a 176-page court filing Friday in response to a motion filed Jan.8 by attorneys for Michael Roman seeking her disqualification from the case. Wisenberg said Willis “played the race card” in the brief.

“She certainly has tainted the investigation. She potentially tainted herself with that jury pool and it’s just a terrible look,” Wisenberg told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “I mean how absolutely reckless.”

“One thing that really jumps out at me, Laura, is it’s one thing to go and go to your church and say it’s all racially motivated, but here she has got her first chance to respond legally and she does make legal responses but she also plays the race card in this brief that she filed and it’s really totally inappropriate in terms of a legal filing,” Wisenberg added.

Willis secured a 13-count indictment against Trump and other defendants, including Roman, in August over the former president’s efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in that state.

“You know, there is a lot of outrage in the response, and she has no reason to be outraged,” Wisenberg said. “She knew the risk she was taking when she engaged in this relationship. But it makes me think there may be more there. Just answer the question. Do a legal brief. We don’t need all the theatrics in the legal filing.”

Willis denied wrongdoing in a Jan. 14 address at Big Bethel AME Church, accusing her critics of “playing the race card” while falsely claiming she paid the outside prosecutors the same rate. Wade received over $650,000 in fees for his work on the case, according to Fulton County records.

Wade reportedly earned $250 an hour while working on the case against Trump, compared to $200 an hour for John Floyd, a RICO expert, according to billing records obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

