(FOX NEWS) -- "Jeopardy!" tripped up its contestants with a question that combined geography and math.

On the Feb. 15 episode of the game show, the Final Jeopardy clue was in the category "Landmarks."

The prompt given to contestants read, "The distance between its 2 legs at ground level is 630 feet, making it as wide as it is tall."

Read the full story ›