Father of this year's Super Bowl quarterback charged with DWI ... again!

(LONGVIEW NEWS-JOURNAL) -- The father of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested Saturday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.

Patrick "Pat" Mahomes Sr., 52, was arrested by the Tyler Police Department and booked Saturday into the Smith County Jail. He remained jailed Sunday, and bond had not yet been set.

In 2019, Mahomes Sr. was sentenced to 40 days in jail for DWI, second or more offense. He served weekends to fulfill that sentence, according to judicial records.

