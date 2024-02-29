FBI raids home of another top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The FBI has raided the home of another top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The Daily Mail reported the target of the raid was a Bronx home belonging to Winnie Greco, a longtime adviser to Adams.

The report said the 61-year-old Greco already was being probed by the city's Department of Investigation over allegations she used her position in city hall for her personal benefit, and she's currently on leave from her post as director of Asian affairs.

However, it was unclear what the goal of the raid involved.

TRENDING: Massive protest vote sucks the wind out of Biden's Michigan primary victory

One earlier accusation alleged she promised a job to a campaign volunteer in exchange for doing work on her kitchen.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

And a report at Fox News noted that the search comes just as there's an ongoing federal review related to political fundraising during Adams' most recent campaign, in 2021.

An FBI official confirmed the raid at 1447 Gillespie Avenue, owned by Greco,

Fox explained "The city’s Department of Investigation opened an inquiry into Greco last November, following a report from The City, a local news site, that raised questions about her political fundraising and whether she used her position in the administration to obtain personal benefits, including free housework from a city employee."

It was just months ago that the FBI raided the home of Brianna Suggs, an Adams fundraiser, apparently in connection with a campaign fundraising issue, and then a few days later, law enforcement officers seized the mayor's cell phone and an iPad.

The New York Times suggested the investigation could have to do with claims Adams' campaign conspired with the Turkish government to get illegal donations from foreign sources.

A representative for the mayor issued a statement revealing, "Our administration will always follow the law, and we always expect all our employees to adhere to the strictest ethical guidelines. As we have repeatedly said, we don't comment on matters that are under review, but will fully cooperate with any review underway."

The Mail reported that among the allegations was one that, "The City reported last year that Greco also asked for a $10,000 donation from a Chinese executive in exchange for access to a Chinese-focused government event at Gracie Mansion."

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!