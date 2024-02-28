Federal court: Dems passed Biden spending spree unconstitutionally!

A federal court has ruled that, all the while Democrats were spouting claims over recent years that it is President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans that are a threat to democracy, they actually were the ones violating the Constitution.

The ruling came in a court victory for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who had challenged some of the provisions in Joe Biden's massive $1.7 trillion federal omnibus bill from 2022 that affected the Lone Star State.

The court ruling was that Democrats, led by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, deliberately violated the Constitution in adopting the spending spree when there was no quorum in the House.

Pelosi, in pursuit of her political agenda, had adopted a plan to let House members vote from long distance during COVID, calling it a proxy vote, something the court said the Constitution doesn't allow.

TRENDING: WATCH: Steve Bannon goes fiery, explains how 'we know Trump won'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A report from Just the News explained Paxton charged, "Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi abused proxy voting under the pretext of COVID-19 to pass this law, then Biden signed it, knowing they violated the Constitution. This was a stunning violation of the rule of law."

Joe Biden signed what then was styled as the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 in December of 2022.

Will Democrats continue to govern illegally even after this ruling? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (329 Votes) 1% (5 Votes)

Just the News explained, "The measure effectively set the federal budget for the year by wrapping the 12 annual appropriations bills into a single piece of legislation."

However, Paxton challenged the Democrat party agenda in court, charging that the House approval was unconstitutional because fewer than half of the chamber's members were physically present to vote.

That meant the House, under Pelosi's management, did not have enough members in the chamber to constitutionally vote on the program.

'Like many constitutional challenges, Texas asserts that this provision is unenforceable against it because Congress violated the Constitution in passing the law. In response, the defendants claim, among other things, that this court has no power to address the issue because it cannot look to extrinsic evidence to question whether a bill became law," said the ruling from U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Lubbock Division.

"But because the court is interpreting and enforcing the Constitution—rather than second-guessing a vote count—the court disagrees. The court concludes that, by including members who were indisputably absent in the quorum count, the Act at issue passed in violation of the Constitution's Quorum Clause."

The report cites the Constitution itself, which states, "Each House shall be the Judge of the Elections, Returns and Qualifications of its own Members, and a Majority of each shall constitute a Quorum to do Business; but a smaller Number may adjourn from day to day, and may be authorized to compel the Attendance of absent Members, in such Manner, and under such Penalties as each House may provide."

The Texas Public Policy Foundation, which worked with Paxton on the court filings, said, "The court correctly concluded that the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 violated the Quorum Clause of the U.S. Constitution because a majority of House members was not physically present when the $1.7 trillion spending bill was passed. Proxy voting is unconstitutional."

The Tampa Free Press reported the specific issue involved enforcement of "a law about pregnant women in the workplace."

The judge who issued the ruling is Judge James Wesley Hendrix.

Hendrix noted, "Although the court finds that the passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act violated the Constitution, Texas does not seek an injunction of—and the court does not enjoin—the entire Act.

"Rather, the court enjoins only the application of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act against Texas. The relief granted here is limited to abating the injury that Texas has proven will occur."

The judge pointed out, "Based on the Quorum Clause’s text, original public meaning, and historical practice, the court concludes that the Quorum Clause bars the creation of a quorum by including non-present members participating by proxy. Supreme Court precedent has long held that the Quorum Clause requires presence, and the Clause’s text distinguishes those absent members from the quorum and provides a mechanism for obtaining a physical quorum by compelling absent members to attend. This power to compel attendance makes little sense divorced from physical presence."

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!