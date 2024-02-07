A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Federal judge puts damper on Jack Smith's victory

Some material Trump special prosecutor wanted to keep under seal will be disclosed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2024 at 12:07pm
President Donald J. Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, en route to Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

The federal judge overseeing the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump put a damper on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s victory in his separate case in Washington D.C.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday shot down Trump’s bid to dismiss his federal election interference case based on presidential immunity. On the same day, District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the other case against Trump in Florida, ruled that some discovery material that Smith wanted to keep under seal would be disclosed, reminding him “of the strong presumption of public access in criminal proceedings.”

TRENDING: Is Taylor Swift trouble for Trump?

“Following an independent review of the Motion and the full record, the Court determines, with limited exceptions as detailed below, that the Special Counsel has not set forth a sufficient factual or legal basis warranting deviation from the strong presumption in favor of public access to the records at issue,” Cannon, a Trump appointee, wrote.

Smith sought to keep under seal information that reveals the identity or personal identifying potential witnesses or could lead to “witness safety and intimidation” concerns.

“Although substantiated witness safety and intimidation concerns can form a valid basis for overriding the strong presumption in favor of public access, the Special Counsel’s sparse and undifferentiated Response fails to provide the Court with the necessary factual basis to justify sealing,” she wrote.

Will President Trump prevail in the long run over Jack Smith?

“Notwithstanding the conventional filing procedure outlined in Local Rule 5.4(c), there shall be no filing under seal of any unclassified material in this case unless the party seeking to make a filing under full or partial seal first has sought and obtained permission from the Court through a motion for leave to file under seal,” the ruling states. “The motion for leave shall be filed publicly except in clear and supported cases of risk to personal safety or national security.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

