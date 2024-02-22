A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
First U.S.-based airline to revive flights to Israel after Hamas terror

'Goal' is to fully resume daily nonstop service on March 6

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 21, 2024 at 10:08pm

(FOX BUSINESS) -- United Airlines announced plans to resume flights to Israel on Wednesday, making it the first American carrier to resume service since the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

In a statement, the Chicago-based airline said that they plan to resume the daily route from New York/Newark to Tel Aviv in March.

The airline said that the first two flights, March 2 and 4, will stop at Munich International Airport in Switzerland to, "ensure all service providers are ready to support non-stop service to and from Newark."

