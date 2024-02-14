'Five Eyes': Stunning revelation of Obama using foreign agencies to spy on Trump

A new report unleashed by investigative reporters Michael Shellenberg, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag charges that Barack Obama's administration "targeted 26 Trump advisers for foreign spy agencies to 'reverse target' and 'bump.'"

The allegations, in an article behind a paywall at Substack, charges, "Multiple credible sources tell Public and Racket that the United States Intelligence Community (IC), including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), illegally mobilized foreign intelligence agencies to target Trump advisors long before the summer of 2016."

The revelations are huge.

"The new information fills many gaps in our understanding of the Russia collusion hoax and is supported by testimony already in the public record," the report said, "Until now, the official story has been that the FBI’s investigation began after Australian intelligence officials told US officials that a Trump aide had boasted to an Australian diplomat that Russia had damning material about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton."

However, what actually happened, the report said, under Obama "The U.S. IC asked the 'Five Eyes' intelligence alliance to surveil Trump’s associates and share the intelligence they acquired with U.S. agencies, say sources close to a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HSPCI) investigation."

The "Five Eyes" include U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The stunning report continues, "After Public and Racket had been told that President Barack Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan, had identified 26 Trump associates for the Five Eyes to target, a source confirmed that the IC had 'identified [them] as people to 'bump,' or make contact with or manipulate. They were targets of our own IC and law enforcement — targets for collection and misinformation.'"

It was special prosecutor John Durham who investigated, for years, and ruled that the FBI never should have opened its investigation of alleged collusion by Trump's campaign and Russia in 2016, because there was no evidence.

The Substack report continued, "Unknown details about the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and raw intelligence related to the IC’s surveillance of the Trump campaign are in a 10-inch binder that Trump ordered to be declassified at the very end of his term, sources told Public and Racket."

That could, the report said, be "proof that multiple U.S. intelligence officials broke laws against spying and election interference.

According to a report at the Federalist, the report's claim was that Obama's s administration might have been spying on Trump as early as 2015, and the British Guardian claimed those multiple individuals were "targeted" because "suspicious 'interactions'" were noted during the course of ordinary investigations.

Those details then were delivered to Obama's henchmen.

"Not so, according to Shellenberger, Taibbi, and Gutentag’s sources, who were familiar with the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence’s investigation," the Federalist explained.

"In truth, the U.S. IC asked the 'Five Eyes' intelligence alliance to surveil Trump’s associates and share the intelligence they acquired with U.S. agencies," the Substack article said.

In fact, the report notes, "Barack Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan, had identified 26 Trump associates for the Five Eyes to target."

The instructions from Obama's administration to foreigners were to "manipulate" those targets.

Further, the report said details of Obama's scheming and other "raw intelligence" was included in that binder that Trump had ordered declassified at the end of his germ.

The Federalist noted it earlier had raised questions about Brennan, writing several years ago that, "The evidence suggests, however, that Brennan’s CIA and the intelligence community did much more than merely pass on details about 'contacts and interactions between Russian officials and U.S. persons involved in the Trump campaign' to the FBI. The evidence suggests that the CIA and intelligence community — including potentially the intelligence communities of the U.K., Italy, and Australia — created the contacts and interactions that they then reported to the FBI as suspicious."

The Federalist noted, "Should the raw intelligence reports exist, as those sources claim, there will be concrete confirmation that foreign intelligence services targeted the Trump campaign, which in turn will confirm many of the theories posited about the real start of the Russia-collusion hoax."

The report noted that details about what that binder may contain also "raises the specter" that the FBI raid on Trump's Florida home, under the direction of Joe Biden, "wasn’t to protect classified materials but to protect intelligence agencies — American and foreign."

