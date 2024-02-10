Is the flood of illegals MAGA's fault?

Have you noticed that the word "illegal" is in the phrase "illegal immigration"? The word "illegal" is defined to mean "not according to or authorized by law," which means illegal immigrants are already showing they are willing to break the laws of the United States.

Joe Biden's administration was handed the most secure border in history by the Trump administration. On Joe's first day as president, he signed executive orders rescinding numerous Trump policies, resulting in the most open border in U.S. history, with border agents stating that 13-14 million people have entered our country since Biden took the presidency.

A friend recently told us of a warning sent out by their relative who lives in Texas. This relative stated that he took his family out for supper. When they returned home, they discovered that a large group of illegal immigrants had broken into their home. They had taken showers. They had brushed their teeth with the family's toothbrushes. They were wearing the clothing of this family. The illegals were eating the food out of the refrigerator.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The father in this family asked the illegal immigrants to leave, but they acted as if they did not understand English. So, the father engaged the sheriff's office to remove the migrants from the house; they took much of this family's clothing with them.

TRENDING: Who is Michael Whatley, the potential frontrunner to replace Ronna McDaniel at RNC?

The next morning this father went out to drive his truck to work only to find numerous illegal immigrants sleeping in his pickup bed. Again, he engaged the sheriff's office to get these people out of his pickup. This father posted this occurrence on his social media page and sent it as a warning to all of his relatives. This is crazy.

Sen. Chuck Schumer just tried to passed a bill tying an additional $60 billion in Ukrainian aid to $14 billion for Israel and $20 billion for the border. A good question to ask is, "Why do all of these things have to be lumped together?" The reason Chuck did this is to force people to vote for things they would not otherwise support (like more aid for Ukraine), or you would get accused of not supporting "fixing" the border. Schumer knows more money going missing by throwing it to Ukraine would never pass, so being the wicked politician he is, he tied Ukrainian money to funds to "fix" the border. Any bill that makes Schumer smile is full of Democratic pork, deficit spending, filling the pockets of Democrat supporters and is just bad for the American taxpayer.

Concerning such wasteful spending bills, border agents stated, "We don't need more money. We don't need more resources, we don't need more officers, [and] we don't need more legislation. We just need the laws that are on the books to be followed. We need to be allowed to do our job. And we can get this under control right now."

Elon Musk had this to say concerning Biden's border strategy. He wrote, "Biden's strategy is very simple. 1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state. That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective."

Concerning the Schumer-led bill, at a Las Vegas rally, former President Trump stated, "Rather have no bill than a bad bill." Continuing he stated, "The so-called border security deal Biden is gushing out and pushing out is not designed to stop illegal immigration. It's designed to continue the invasion of America while sending billions of dollars to Ukraine and other countries."

On Truth Social Trump stated, "Only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill, which only gives Shutdown Authority after 5000 Encounters a day, when we already have the right to CLOSE THE BORDER NOW, which must be done."

Fortunately, Schumer's bill failed.

Biden stated, "Every day between now and November, the American people are gonna know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends." Anyone naive enough to believe Biden's statement should consider the fact that he has already proven himself to be a pathological liar from the time he entered politics. Joe's lying has earned him the award of bottomless Pinocchio from the Washington Post, at least twice.

First lady Jill Biden recently attempted to support Joe by stating, "Trump is trying to do everything he can to make Joe look bad." You would think Jill has been sniffing the Joe Biden scented candle too long, which we all know is the "top seller" of Biden memorabilia.

Jill, let me help you out. Joe doesn't need any help in making himself look bad. He has been making himself look bad since he first opened his mouth in politics, from lying about his credentials to cursing out reporters and voters. For example, in 2022 alone Biden was caught cursing a reporter in January, cursed a voter who asked a question concerning gun control in March, cursed out an autoworker while visiting a factory in September, and then while surveying the damage from Hurricane Ian, he walked over to a supporter and had a vulgar conversation in October. Even more recently Joe pointed his profanity at both Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former President Trump.

I know some who say, "It is because Joe has become senile." Is that true?

Biden's foul mouth was documented by CNN in 2010 where they recounted numerous times the then-vice president cursed as part of his normal speech. Biden's foul mouth and bad judgment have been his trademark since he entered the political stage.

So, is the illegal immigration the fault of Trump and MAGA Americans? Joe, this one is just another of your failed policies and problems you have created, so that you can say, "We just need more money" and attempt to milk more money out of the taxpayers' pockets to fill your own and those of your cronies. Shame on you.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!