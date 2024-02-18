A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'There's forces for good ... and evil': NFL's Aaron Rodgers points to glaring truth about atheism

'I believe there's a seen world and an unseen world'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 18, 2024 at 6:35pm
Aaron Rodgers (Video screenshot)

Aaron Rodgers

(FAITHWIRE) -- NFL star Aaron Rodgers has a spotty record when it comes to faith — publicly abandoning his Christian upbringing in 2020 — but that hasn’t stopped the famed quarterback from pointing out the problems with atheism.

During a recent and lengthy conversation with podcaster Joe Rogan, the New York Jets player explained, from his secular perspective, the necessity of believing in a higher power.

Of course, there is only one true God, the God of the Bible. Even still, Rodgers’ criticism of those who, in this relativistic age, choose to believe in nothing but the here and now resonates.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







